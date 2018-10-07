Hooper collected nine of 12 targets, racking up 77 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Steelers.

The third-year tight end set new season-highs in targets and receptions against Pittsburgh, while accounting for his highest output of receiving yards since Week 1 of last season. Hooper feasted on a favorable matchup against a Steelers defense that surrendered more PPR points to tight ends than any other team coming into Week 5. Sunday provides further opportunity for bountiful fantasy output, with Hooper facing a Tampa Bay secondary that's been torched for 9.4 yards per attempt in 2018.