Hooper caught all five of his targets, racking up 44 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.

Hooper has been a steady contributor for the Falcons passing attack over the past four weeks, compiling four or more receptions and five-plus targets in every game, with 24 total catches and two touchdowns over that span. He's been a top 10 play at tight end in most all scoring formats this season, but what's preventing him from becoming an upper-echelon option at the position is an inability to stretch the field. Hooper has only exceeded 60 receiving yards once through 12 outings this season, and he was held to 50 or fewer yards in 15 of 16 appearances last year. Week 14 brings a matchup against a Packers defense that's suffocated tight ends in 2018, allowing just one touchdown to the position all season.