Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leading receiver in Week 13 loss
Hooper caught all five of his targets, racking up 44 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.
Hooper has been a steady contributor for the Falcons passing attack over the past four weeks, compiling four or more receptions and five-plus targets in every game, with 24 total catches and two touchdowns over that span. He's been a top 10 play at tight end in most all scoring formats this season, but what's preventing him from becoming an upper-echelon option at the position is an inability to stretch the field. Hooper has only exceeded 60 receiving yards once through 12 outings this season, and he was held to 50 or fewer yards in 15 of 16 appearances last year. Week 14 brings a matchup against a Packers defense that's suffocated tight ends in 2018, allowing just one touchdown to the position all season.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Another high-volume workload•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Contained by Dallas defense•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches 10 balls, TD in Week 10•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Second straight three-catch performance•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cools off following explosive two-game streak•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Extra offseason work paying off•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...