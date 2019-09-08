Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leads team in receiving
Hooper hauled in all nine of his targets for 77 yards in Week 1 against Minnesota.
Hooper led the Falcons in receptions and yardage, turning in an ultra-efficient performance to open the season. He was aided by game script as the team was in catchup mode and forced to throw the ball 46 times, hauling in eight of his nine passes after halftime. While it was a positive start to the season, it's unrealistic to expect Hooper to continue to see the volume or efficiency that he recorded in Week 1 moving forward. However, he will draw a home matchup against Philadelphia -- who allowed a long touchdown reception to Vernon Davis on Sunday -- in Week 2, where he'll look to build on this strong opening effort.
