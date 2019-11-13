Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Likely out for one month

Hooper (knee) is expected to remain sidelined roughly a month due to a sprained MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hooper's absence will be a notable blow to Atlanta's offense, given that he's tied with Travis Kelce for the NFL lead in catches among tight ends (56) and ranks second on the team in receiving yards (608), trailing only Julio Jones. Based on the expected four-week recovery timetable, Hooper's is likely targeting the Dec. 15 game against the 49ers for his return to action. Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham are the lone healthy tight ends on the roster, with the latter representing the greater pass-catching threat.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories