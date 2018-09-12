Falcons' Austin Hooper: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Hooper (knee) popped up on the Falcons' injury report as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Word of Hooper's ailment comes as a surprising development, given that reports of an injured knee were undisclosed prior to the release of Atlanta's Wednesday injury report. The third-year tight end is gearing up to face a formidable opponent should he be active for Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Panthers -- Carolina held Cowboys starting tight end Geoff Swaim to 18 receiving yards in Week 1.
