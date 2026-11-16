Hooper recorded an eight-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Hooper was on the field for just 11 of the Falcons' 72 offensive snaps, with his 15 percent share placing him comfortably behind Kyle Pitts (76 percent) and Charlie Woerner (44 percent) among Atlanta tight ends. The 32-year-old Hooper hasn't played more than half of the snaps in any of Atlanta's first 10 games and has turned in a 10-84-1 receiving line on 12 targets, a level of production that keeps him well off the fantasy radar.