Falcons' Austin Hooper: Logs 91 percent snap share
Hooper played 91 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.
Hooper's snap share fell between 70 and 80 percent in each of Atlanta's first four games. The uptick doesn't seem related to Mohamed Sanu's absence with a hamstring injury, as Hooper's extra work came at the expense of No. 2 tight end Levine Toilolo, who logged just 15 snaps after handling 29, 28, 35 and 29 in the previous games. Hooper established new career-high marks with seven catches and nine targets, though he only managed 48 yards and was held to a long gain of 11. Hooper could get a comparable snap share Week 7 against New England, even if Sanu is ready to return.
