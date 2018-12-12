Hooper (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Injured in the closing minutes of Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay, the 24-year-old tight end is now in danger of missing Week 15 against the Cardinals, though coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Hooper should have a chance to play. No. 2 tight end Logan Paulsen (knee/ankle) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the game in Green Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...