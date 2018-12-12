Falcons' Austin Hooper: Misses practice with knee injury
Hooper (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Injured in the closing minutes of Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay, the 24-year-old tight end is now in danger of missing Week 15 against the Cardinals, though coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Hooper should have a chance to play. No. 2 tight end Logan Paulsen (knee/ankle) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the game in Green Bay.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Could play this week•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Sustains knee injury•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leading receiver in Week 13 loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Another high-volume workload•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Contained by Dallas defense•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches 10 balls, TD in Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...