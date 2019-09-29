Falcons' Austin Hooper: Monstrous 2019 production persists

Hooper caught nine of his 11 targets, amassing 130 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.

Hooper has been absolute fantasy football magic in the early going of the 2019 campaign, garnering six-plus targets in all four outings and producing 28 receptions for 307 yards and two scores through the first quarter of the regular season. Following up his Pro Bowl election of 2018, Hooper continues to gradually creep into elite tight end territory by way of a high target share and incredible efficiency. The fourth-year man out of Stanford has caught 81.8 percent of the passes thrown his way since the start of last season. He may have a more difficult time continuing his statistical dominance in Week 5, however, against a Texans defense that is yet to allow a tight end touchdown this year, and limited Greg Olsen to two catches for five yards Sunday.