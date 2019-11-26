Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: No practice again Tuesday

Hooper (knee) didn't practice Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Instead of taking the practice field, Hooper worked with the training staff on the side, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. With Hooper tending to a sprained MCL and Luke Stocker logging DNPs this week due to a back injury, Jaeden Graham is the only healthy tight end on the Falcons' 53-man roster at the moment.

