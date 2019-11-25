Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Non-participant Monday

Hooper (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hooper hasn't practiced since sustaining an MCL sprain in Week 10. It's unlikely he's able to make enough progress to suit up Thursday against the Saints. If that's the case, Jaeden Graham -- who logged a 66 percent share of the offensive snaps Week 12 -- could be in line for an even larger workload if Luke Stocker (back) can't shake his injury in time.

