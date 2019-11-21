Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not on field Thursday

Hooper (knee) wasn't seen at the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

On Monday, coach Dan Quinn said Hooper wouldn't practice Wednesday, which came to pass, but there was a chance the tight end would take the field Thursday and/or Friday. The Falcons have yet to reveal if Hooper indeed logged another DNP, but it wouldn't surprise as he tends to a sprained MCL for a second consecutive week. The team will reveal his activity level when Thursday's practice report is posted.