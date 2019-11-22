Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not practicing Friday
Hooper (knee) was not present for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper's status continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but a report last week indicated he would likely be out a month as a result of his injury, so it should not come as much surprise that he is still unable to practice. Hooper has not been ruled out for Week 12 just yet, but it seems likely he will miss a second straight game.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: DNP on Thursday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not on field Thursday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not present for Friday's practice•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not taking part in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...