Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not practicing Friday

Hooper (knee) was not present for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper's status continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but a report last week indicated he would likely be out a month as a result of his injury, so it should not come as much surprise that he is still unable to practice. Hooper has not been ruled out for Week 12 just yet, but it seems likely he will miss a second straight game.

