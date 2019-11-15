Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not present for Friday's practice

Hooper (knee) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hooper's absence should not come as a surprise to fantasy players, given that head coach Dan Quinn said he was a "longshot" to play in Week 11 and it was reported he could miss a month with his injury.

