Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not taking part in practice
Hooper (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Considered a "longshot" to suit up Sunday in Carolina by coach Dan Quinn, Hooper predictably is focusing on rehab of his sprained MCL rather than on-field drills. Back-to-back absences seem to indicate Hooper is trending toward inactive status this weekend, but the Falcons have yet to make an official ruling on the fourth-year tight end. Behind Hooper, Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker (knee) occupy the next two spots on the depth chart.
