Falcons' Austin Hooper: Notches four catches in win
Hooper caught four of his six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles.
Hooper played in 50 of 66 possible offensive plays (76 percent) and even saw a red-zone target. The 24-year-old was expected to regress a bit after catching all nine of his targets for a team-high 77 yards in the season opener. It seems that Sunday's stat line will likely be more standard for Hooper, at which point his fantasy value will be reliant on scoring touchdowns.
