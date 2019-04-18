Hooper said Wednesday that he looks forward to working with new tight ends coach Mike Mularkey in 2019, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fresh off his first career Pro Bowl season, Hooper's prospects remain bright heading into 2019 with Mularkey stepping in as the position group coach. Now studying under a former NFL tight end and coach with 14 combined years of head coach and offensive coordinator experience, Hooper is primed to excel under Mularkey in his fourth pro campaign. The 24-year-old Hooper finds his career traveling along an upward trajectory, coming off a 71-reception, 660-yard year after averaging 34 catches and 398.5 yards per season between 2016 and 2017.