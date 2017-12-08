Hooper brought in two of four targets for 23 yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints.

Hooper was once again strictly a complementary figure in the passing attack behind wideouts Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. The second-year tight end has been quiet over the last four games, notching 10 catches for 81 yards during that stretch. That follows a three-game span in Weeks 8-10 during which Hooper had compiled 13 catches and had seen six targets apiece in each contest. He remains a hit-or-miss option week-to-week and will look to up his production against the Buccaneers in a Week 15 road tilt on Monday Night Football.