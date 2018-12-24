Falcons' Austin Hooper: Picks up 36 yards in win
Hooper caught both of his targets for 36 total yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.
Hooper helped tie up the game in the second quarter with a 32-yard reception, setting up a Matt Bryan field goal. It was an otherwise quiet outing for Hooper who has just three games this season with fewer than three receptions, but two of them have come over the past two weeks. He'll have a chance to rebound in a big way in the season finale against a weak Tampa Bay pass defense against which Hooper collected nine catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in a Week-6 win.
