Falcons' Austin Hooper: Picks up three catches in loss
Hooper corralled three of his four targets for 24 yards in Atlanta's 18-12 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Hooper is a sure-handed target but not an explosive player by any means, as he has now gone 16 consecutive regular-season contests without exceeding 50 receiving yards (averaging 26.4 yards per game during that span). The breakout performance is unlikely to come in Atlanta's Week 2 matchup against Carolina, facing a defense that allowed the fifth-fewest points to tight ends in PPR scoring last season.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Developing into more complete player•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Dominates opening drive•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Aims to make jump in third season•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Starting workouts early•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches one ball in loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches three passes in playoff win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....