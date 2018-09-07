Hooper corralled three of his four targets for 24 yards in Atlanta's 18-12 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Hooper is a sure-handed target but not an explosive player by any means, as he has now gone 16 consecutive regular-season contests without exceeding 50 receiving yards (averaging 26.4 yards per game during that span). The breakout performance is unlikely to come in Atlanta's Week 2 matchup against Carolina, facing a defense that allowed the fifth-fewest points to tight ends in PPR scoring last season.