Hooper (knee/ankle) suited up for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper sat out the Falcons' first two practice sessions of the week, but it appears he will get some work in Friday, which bodes well for his chances of taking the field in Week 15. His official injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals will be revealed after Friday's practice concludes.

