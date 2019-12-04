Falcons' Austin Hooper: Practicing Wednesday
Hooper (knee) took part in practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
After running on a side field last week, Hooper is back at practice this week. While his activity level won't be known until the Falcons post their first Week 14 injury report later Wednesday, he's seemingly putting himself on a path to play for the first time since Week 10, when he initially suffered a sprained MCL.
