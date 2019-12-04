Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Practicing Wednesday

Hooper (knee) took part in practice Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

After running on a side field last week, Hooper is back at practice this week. While his activity level won't be known until the Falcons post their first Week 14 injury report later Wednesday, he's seemingly putting himself on a path to play for the first time since Week 10, when he initially suffered a sprained MCL.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories