Hooper (knee) was a full participant in the Falcons' practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though there hadn't been any reports that Hooper picked up an injury in the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Eagles, the 23-year-old ended up being limited by the knee issue during Wednesday's session. Hooper's advancement to full participation a day later suggests the injury was only a mild concern. Expect Hooper to see ample playing time once again Week 2 against the Panthers after he logged 59 of a possible 70 offensive snaps in the opener.

