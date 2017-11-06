Falcons' Austin Hooper: Quiet day in loss
Hooper caught three passes for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.
While his final line may not be too impressive, it is encouraging to see that Matt Ryan targeted Hooper six times on the day. Outside of Julio Jones who saw 12 targets, Hooper was the most thrown to Falcon on the day.
