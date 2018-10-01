Hooper hauled in one of two targets, collecting 19 yards in a 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

The third-year tight end has now been held to 24 or fewer receiving yards in three of four outings to start the season, and has only eclipsed 50 receiving yards three times in 33 career games. Next week provides reason for optimism that Hooper may be able to find the end zone, with the Steelers allowing the fourth-most PPR points per game to opposing tight ends.