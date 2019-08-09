Falcons' Austin Hooper: Quiet night against Dolphins
Hooper was targeted once, but did not record a catch during Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Dolphins.
Atlanta's coaching staff wanted to get Hooper live game action for the first time since January's Pro Bowl, but quickly spelled the fourth-year tight end in favor of backups Jaeden Graham and Eric Saubert. Between his first and second pro campaigns, as well as between his second and third, Hooper improved upon his statistical totals in both receptions and receiving yards -- most recently racking up 71 receptions (fourth at the position) for 660 yards in 2018. Hooper may find difficulty in trying to top those numbers again given all the weapons in the Falcons passing attack, but he remains one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the game, and has visibly been building rapport with Matt Ryan over the course of his time in Atlanta.
