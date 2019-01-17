Hooper was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday after Zach Ertz withdrew from the event, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper enjoyed his best pro campaign by a mile in 2018, establishing new career highs in receptions (71), receiving yards (660) and touchdowns (four) en route to his first career Pro Bowl nod. As a reliable middle-of-the-field target for Matt Ryan, Hooper found himself well inside starting range among fantasy tight ends, but a plethora of options in the Falcons' passing attack prevented him from breaking into elite territory at the position. With top wideouts Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu all set to return, Hooper appears poised to once again provide starting value, but it remains unlikely that he'll break into the Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Ertz-tier of fantasy tight ends.