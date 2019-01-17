Falcons' Austin Hooper: Reaches first Pro Bowl
Hooper was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday after Zach Ertz withdrew from the event, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper enjoyed his best pro campaign by a mile in 2018, establishing new career highs in receptions (71), receiving yards (660) and touchdowns (four) en route to his first career Pro Bowl nod. As a reliable middle-of-the-field target for Matt Ryan, Hooper found himself well inside starting range among fantasy tight ends, but a plethora of options in the Falcons' passing attack prevented him from breaking into elite territory at the position. With top wideouts Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu all set to return, Hooper appears poised to once again provide starting value, but it remains unlikely that he'll break into the Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Ertz-tier of fantasy tight ends.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Five catches to wrap up 2018•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Picks up 36 yards in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cleared to play again•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Has reps capped Thursday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Still has limitations in practice•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Drops touchdown on lone target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...