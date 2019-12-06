Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ready for return

Hooper (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The tight end will return from a three-game absence, hoping to pick up where he left off in the midst of a breakout season. Hooper's presence pushes Jaeden Graham back to a reserve role, while Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage face more competition for targets (Julio Jones has also been cleared to return from an injury).