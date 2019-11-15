Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out for Week 11
Hooper (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Early reports suggested Hooper could be out for a month while he recovers from an MCL sprain. Coach Dan Quinn didn't agree with the timeline, but he acknowledged Friday that the tight end will miss at least one game. Given that he didn't practice at all this week, Hooper will face a challenge to make it back for Week 12 against Tampa Bay. In the meantime, the Falcons are left with Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker at tight end.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not present for Friday's practice•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Not taking part in practice•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: 'Longshot' to play Week 11•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Likely out for one month•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Has MCL sprain•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Getting knee checked out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...