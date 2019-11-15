Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ruled out for Week 11

Hooper (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Early reports suggested Hooper could be out for a month while he recovers from an MCL sprain. Coach Dan Quinn didn't agree with the timeline, but he acknowledged Friday that the tight end will miss at least one game. Given that he didn't practice at all this week, Hooper will face a challenge to make it back for Week 12 against Tampa Bay. In the meantime, the Falcons are left with Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker at tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories