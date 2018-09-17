Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores first touchdown of 2018
Hooper hauled in all five of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Panthers.
Hooper's performance on Sunday was his most substantial PPR-scoring output since Week 10 of last season (16.9 points). With 59 receiving yards against Carolina, the former Stanford Standout also eclipsed 50 receiving yards for the first time since putting up over 100 in Week 1 of 2017. Upcoming for Hooper and the Falcons -- a Saints defense that has allowed 663 passing yards during the first two games of the season to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor.
