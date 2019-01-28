Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in Pro Bowl debut
Hooper recorded the only touchdown for the NFC during Sunday's Pro Bowl, hauling in a 20-yard Dak Prescott touchdown pass in a 26-7 loss to the AFC.
Hooper capped his breakout 2018 campaign with a shutout-preventing touchdown catch around the nine-minute mark of the fourth quarter Sunday. Despite a plethora of options in the Falcons' passing attack, the third-year tight end obliterated previous career highs in targets, receptions and receiving yards by counts of 23, 22 and 134, respectively. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Hooper's improvement this season was his efficiency, as he hauled in 80.7 percent of his targets, best of all qualified NFL tight ends.
