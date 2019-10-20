Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in second straight game
Hooper hauled in four of five targets, accounting for 46 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-10 loss to Los Angeles.
Hooper had been an absolutely undeniable fantasy force through the first six weeks of 2019, ranking fourth among all players in receptions coming into a matchup against the Rams' middling pass defense. His five targets and four receptions were Hooper's lowest totals in those categories since Week 2, but a garbage time 10-yard touchdown catch from Matt Schaub bailed him out with another solid outing. Upcoming next, Hooper will face a Seahawks defense that held Ravens tight end Mark Andrews to just two catches for 39 yards Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amazing 2019 campaign continues•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Busy again in Week 5 defeat•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Monstrous 2019 production persists•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Comes through with two-TD outing•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Notches four catches in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leads team in receiving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...