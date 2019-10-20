Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in second straight game

Hooper hauled in four of five targets, accounting for 46 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-10 loss to Los Angeles.

Hooper had been an absolutely undeniable fantasy force through the first six weeks of 2019, ranking fourth among all players in receptions coming into a matchup against the Rams' middling pass defense. His five targets and four receptions were Hooper's lowest totals in those categories since Week 2, but a garbage time 10-yard touchdown catch from Matt Schaub bailed him out with another solid outing. Upcoming next, Hooper will face a Seahawks defense that held Ravens tight end Mark Andrews to just two catches for 39 yards Sunday.