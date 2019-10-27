Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in third straight game
Hooper hauled in six of seven targets for 65 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 loss to Seattle.
Hooper has been an absolute fantasy dynamo to the midway point of the 2019 campaign, establishing a pace through eight games that puts him on trajectory for a 100-catch, 1,100-yard and 10-touchdown season. As an additional assurance, if Matt Ryan (ankle) is forced to miss a second consecutive start after the Week 9 bye, it doesn't appear that there will be a massive drop off in statistical output given Matt Schaub's 460-yard outing against the Seahawks. Hooper's next matchup comes Nov. 10, when the Falcons travel to take on a Saints defense that entered Week 8 allowing the 10th-fewest receiving yards to opposing tight ends, while surrendering only one touchdown to the position all season.
