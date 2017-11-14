Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in win
Hooper nabbed all six of his targets for 49 yard and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-7 win over Dallas.
Hooper helped cap off the romp early in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown grab, his second touchdown in three weeks after battling through a five-game scoreless streak earlier in the season. Most of Hooper's work takes place underneath as he's averaged just 8.7 yards per catch from Week 2 on. Still, outside of Julio Jones, there is no one in Atlanta's pass offense that is more of a focal point than Hooper, who has been targeted at least six times in five of his last six games.
