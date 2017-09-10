Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores long touchdown in win over Bears
Hooper caught both his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bears.
Hooper made the most out of limited looks in this one, hauling in a 40-yard gain before rumbling for an 88-yard touchdown reception at the start of the fourth quarter. The second-year pro will likely see limited usage due to the depth at the skill positions around him, but he could carve out a useful role if he can gain the trust of Matt Ryan. Hooper will look to build on a superb season debut next week against the Packers.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Snags two passes against Steelers•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Ready for larger role in Ryan-led offense•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches touchdown in Super Bowl LI loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Making progress•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Slated to practice Tuesday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...