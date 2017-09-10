Hooper caught both his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bears.

Hooper made the most out of limited looks in this one, hauling in a 40-yard gain before rumbling for an 88-yard touchdown reception at the start of the fourth quarter. The second-year pro will likely see limited usage due to the depth at the skill positions around him, but he could carve out a useful role if he can gain the trust of Matt Ryan. Hooper will look to build on a superb season debut next week against the Packers.