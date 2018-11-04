Hooper hauled in all three of his targets, compiling 41 receiving yards during Sunday's 38-14 victory against the Redskins.

The third-year tight end has been absurdly efficient over the past five weeks, posting a catch rate of 82.8 percent while averaging nearly 60 receiving yards per game (31.2 yards per game through Week 4). Hooper's involvement in the passing attack has accelerated in 2018, with 44 targets in eight outings, compared to 35 targets at this time last year. Upcoming Sunday is a matchup against Cleveland, and a Browns defense that has surrendered 58 tight end receptions, with six touchdowns allowed to the position thus far this year.