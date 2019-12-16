Falcons' Austin Hooper: Slow production loiters post-injury

Hooper caught three of six targets for 20 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco.

The 2018 Pro Bowl tight end found himself on pace for 100 receptions, 1,080 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season, but since suffering a sprained MCL against New Orleans on Nov. 10 he has compiled just five catches for 52 yards in appearances over the past two weeks. Though he is electrifying a receiving threat as practically any NFL tight end when healthy, Hooper's limited production in his first two games back from injury devalue his outlook. If there is an opponent that presents an opportunity for Hooper to rebound, it may just be Atlanta's Week 16 opponent Jacksonville, as the Jaguars' defense has surrendered the third-most TE touchdowns thus far in 2019.