Falcons' Austin Hooper: Snags two passes against Steelers
Hooper caught both passes targeted to him for 24 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Steelers.
Hooper's first catch, a 14-yard gain from the arm of Matt Ryan, helped set up an opening-drive touchdown. Hooper has already caught three passes this preseason in limited duty, a rate far better than the 19 balls he caught in 14 games as a rookie. Much has been made about new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian improving upon the system left by former coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Incorporating more passes to the tight ends could be one way Sarkisian goes about doing that. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was, for instance, a focal point of Sarkisian's offenses at the University of Washington.
