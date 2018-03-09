Falcons' Austin Hooper: Starting workouts early
Hooper returned to Atlanta last week to work with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at the team facility, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.
Despite ripping off an 88-yard touchdown in the first game of the year, Hooper saw his average per reception drop from 14.3 yards as a rookie to 10.7 in 2017. He had a couple drops in crucial moments and finished the season with 49 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns on 65 targets, failing to top 50 yards in any game after Week 1. The 2016 third-round pick appears locked in as Atlanta's top tight end, but he'll need to display major improvement to earn consistent volume, as the Falcons have the luxury of leaning on wideouts Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, in addition to the impressive backfield duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Hooper was third on the team in targets, but it was a distant third behind Jones (149) and Sanu (97). The 23-year-old hopes to get a head start toward a potential breakout campaign by working with Ryan early in the offseason while many of his teammates are still on vacation.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches one ball in loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches three passes in playoff win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Hauls in two passes in win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Pair of catches in Week 14 win•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches three balls in loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Three catches in Week 12 win•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...