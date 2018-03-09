Hooper returned to Atlanta last week to work with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at the team facility, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.

Despite ripping off an 88-yard touchdown in the first game of the year, Hooper saw his average per reception drop from 14.3 yards as a rookie to 10.7 in 2017. He had a couple drops in crucial moments and finished the season with 49 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns on 65 targets, failing to top 50 yards in any game after Week 1. The 2016 third-round pick appears locked in as Atlanta's top tight end, but he'll need to display major improvement to earn consistent volume, as the Falcons have the luxury of leaning on wideouts Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, in addition to the impressive backfield duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Hooper was third on the team in targets, but it was a distant third behind Jones (149) and Sanu (97). The 23-year-old hopes to get a head start toward a potential breakout campaign by working with Ryan early in the offseason while many of his teammates are still on vacation.