Falcons' Austin Hooper: Still has limitations in practice
Hooper (knee/ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After he was contained to one limited practice last week, Hooper played a season-low 51 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps this past Sunday versus the Cardinals. The reduced snap count was apparent in the box score -- no catches on one target -- the first time he was blanked since Week 13 of his rookie season in 2016. As the week goes on, a return to full participation would put him in line for his usual workload in the 70-80 percent range Sunday against a Panthers defense that has given up the most touchdowns (nine) to tight ends this year.
