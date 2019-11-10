Falcons' Austin Hooper: Suffers knee injury Week 10
Hooper injured his knee during Sunday's game in New Orleans, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hooper got banged-up in the fourth quarter and made a visit to the sideline tent before the Falcons ruled him questionable to return to action. Aside from an eight-yard TD, he managed just three other catches (on four targets) for nine yards. After Hooper, the team's available tight ends are Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in third straight game•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Scores in second straight game•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Amazing 2019 campaign continues•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Busy again in Week 5 defeat•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Monstrous 2019 production persists•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Comes through with two-TD outing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...