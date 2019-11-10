Falcons' Austin Hooper: Suffers knee injury Week 10

Hooper injured his knee during Sunday's game in New Orleans, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hooper got banged-up in the fourth quarter and made a visit to the sideline tent before the Falcons ruled him questionable to return to action. Aside from an eight-yard TD, he managed just three other catches (on four targets) for nine yards. After Hooper, the team's available tight ends are Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.