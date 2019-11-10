Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Suffers knee injury Week 10

Hooper injured his knee during Sunday's game in New Orleans, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hooper got banged-up in the fourth quarter and made a visit to the sideline tent before the Falcons ruled him questionable to return to action. Aside from an eight-yard TD, he managed just three other catches (on four targets) for nine yards. After Hooper, the team's available tight ends are Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories