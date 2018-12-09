Hooper suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Packers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hooper limped off the field on the Falcons final drive of the game and was deemed questionable to return, but with the game in the closing stages and already out of reach he never retook the field. The 24-year-old caught four of six targets for 37 yards as the Falcons offense struggled to score until the fourth quarter. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but his status should receive some clarification by the time Atlanta resumes practice Wednesday.