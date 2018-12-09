Falcons' Austin Hooper: Sustains knee injury
Hooper suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Packers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hooper limped off the field on the Falcons final drive of the game and was deemed questionable to return, but with the game in the closing stages and already out of reach he never retook the field. The 24-year-old caught four of six targets for 37 yards as the Falcons offense struggled to score until the fourth quarter. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but his status should receive some clarification by the time Atlanta resumes practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Leading receiver in Week 13 loss•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Another high-volume workload•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Contained by Dallas defense•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Catches 10 balls, TD in Week 10•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Second straight three-catch performance•
-
Falcons' Austin Hooper: Cools off following explosive two-game streak•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14