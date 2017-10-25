Falcons' Austin Hooper: Targeted once
Hooper caught his lone target, a six-yard gain in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Patriots.
So who is the real Hooper? The young, pass-catching tight end who totaled 12 catches in Weeks 4 and 6, or the guy that has just six catches in his other four games combined? The second-year man has a stranglehold on the Falcons' top spot at tight end, again seeing the field for more than 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but until he shows his true colors, he probably isn't worth starting.
