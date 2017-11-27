Falcons' Austin Hooper: Three catches in Week 12 win
Hooper brought in three of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Buccaneers.
The second-year tight end once again had a modest role on an afternoon that was dominated by the remarkable exploits of Julio Jones. Hooper has at least been seeing a steady target share on the majority of weeks, which has helped him notch at least two catches in five straight games, as well as in seven of the last eight overall. The 23-year-old has yet to flash much yardage upside outside of the opener versus the Bears, but his three touchdowns on the season and volume of between five and six targets in four of the last five contests is encouraging. He'll look to make an impact in the Week 13 showdown against the Vikings.
