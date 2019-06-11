Head coach Dan Quinn said that Hooper (ankle) will not partake in mandatory minicamp this week, but he will be a "full go" for training camp in July, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper's absence from minicamp stands as a precautionary measure, with the team aiming to avoid unnecessary risk to his recently-tweaked ankle. The indication from coach Quinn is that the issue is minor, and the fourth-year tight end should be fully healthy by the time team activities begin ramping back up in July. So long as he is operating near 100 percent, Hooper is likely to remain a viable starter in fantasy. Working within one of the NFL's most potent passing attacks last season, he finished tied for seventh among tight ends with 13 red-zone targets.