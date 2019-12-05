Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Turns in limited practice

Hooper (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Falcons have listed Hooper as limited on both of their first two injury reports of Week 14, though because the team has a longer turnaround between games after last playing Thanksgiving Day, the tight end has actually practiced on three occasions, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. The trio of workouts gives Hooper a good shot at suiting up Sunday against the Panthers, though he would ideally turn in a full practice Friday in order for his fantasy managers to feel comfortable about his ability to handle a normal workload this weekend. Hooper has been sidelined for the Falcons' past three games due to an MCL sprain in his left knee.

