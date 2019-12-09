Falcons' Austin Hooper: Two catches in return from injury
Hooper caught two of six targets for 32 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-20 win against Carolina.
It's not that Hooper wasn't involved Sunday, as his six targets ranked second on the team behind only julio Jones' eight. His 18-yard catch midway through the second quarter spurred a six-play touchdown drive for Atlanta, but otherwise he only hauled in one of five targets on the afternoon. Though Hooper's Week 14 output was disappointing for those who plugged him into lineups coming off his three-game absence from a sprained MCL, it's encouraging at least that he remained a high-volume target upon his return to the lineup. The Week 15 matchup does not provide optimism for a bounce back performance, however, with San Francisco ranking No. 1 in the NFL with just 389 receiving yards allowed to opposing tight ends this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.