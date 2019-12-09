Falcons' Austin Hooper: Two catches in return from injury

Hooper caught two of six targets for 32 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-20 win against Carolina.

It's not that Hooper wasn't involved Sunday, as his six targets ranked second on the team behind only julio Jones' eight. His 18-yard catch midway through the second quarter spurred a six-play touchdown drive for Atlanta, but otherwise he only hauled in one of five targets on the afternoon. Though Hooper's Week 14 output was disappointing for those who plugged him into lineups coming off his three-game absence from a sprained MCL, it's encouraging at least that he remained a high-volume target upon his return to the lineup. The Week 15 matchup does not provide optimism for a bounce back performance, however, with San Francisco ranking No. 1 in the NFL with just 389 receiving yards allowed to opposing tight ends this season.