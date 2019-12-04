Falcons' Austin Hooper: Upgrades to limited practice
Hooper (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper displayed progress last week by running on the side, but the tight end took the next step in his recovery from an MCL sprain in his left knee with some on-field reps. He'll aim to up the ante as the week goes on as he seeks his first game action since Week 10. Fellow tight ends Jaeden Graham (thigh) and Luke Stocker (back) also were limited Wednesday, so Carson Meier is the sole healthy member of the positional group at the moment.
