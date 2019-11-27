Falcons' Austin Hooper: Won't face Saints

Hooper (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Saints, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hooper will sit out a third straight game as he tends to a sprained MCL. The 25-year-old was initially handed a recovery timetable of one month after suffering a sprained MCL on Nov. 10, and he hasn't yet retaken the practice field. With Luke Stocker (back) listed as questionable, the Falcons could be forced to operate with only Jaeden Graham at tight end during Thursday's divisional contest.