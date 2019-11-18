Falcons' Austin Hooper: Won't practice Wednesday
Coach Dan Quinn said that Hooper (knee) won't participate in the Falcons' first practice of the week Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn indicated Hooper hasn't been ruled out from practicing Thursday or Friday, as the team will continue to evaluate the tight end throughout the week before determining his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. While Hooper sat out the Week 11 win over the Panthers with the sprained knee, Luke Stocker started at tight end and played 43 of the 65 offensive snaps (66 percent), but didn't draw a target. Meanwhile, backup Jaeden Graham acted as the pass-catching specialist at the position, playing only 34 snaps but hauling in both of his targets for 23 yards.
